UNITY, Maine — The growing number of people suffering from opioid addiction in Maine is leading to a spike in the use of a herb called kratom -- but the feds are warning people to stay away from the green-powdered supplement.

Dereck Connors has battled drug and alcohol addiction most of his life. He started taking kratom after he suffered injuries to his neck and back while working a construction job.

Connors says it helps him manage pain and depression and keeps him away from pain killers.

The CDC recently reviewed more than 27-thousand overdose deaths in nearly a dozen states, including Maine -- over an 18-month period ending in December of 2017.

Kratom was found present in 91 fatalities -- toxicology tests determined other drugs, such as fentanyl, were also found in the majority of the cases.

The FDA is warning that kratom, which is unregulated, can be dangerous and have potential side effects, including seizures and hallucinations.

But Connors says the herb saved his life.

"It helps you work through the pain. It alleviates depression. I can focus a little better, so it works, and it's going on 6 years."

Officials with the Northern New England Poison Center say 13 people reported side effects in Maine from kratom in 2018.

These side effects were not, however, considered life threatening.