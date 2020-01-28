WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In a press conference on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced they would be expanding screenings for the coronavirus from five airports to 20. Reports say the list includes Boston Logan.

U.S. health officials insist, for now, the risk to Americans is very low.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Tuesday that worry about the virus should not impact Americans' day-to-day lives. So far there are five confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. and no sign they have spread the illness to those around them. But as a precaution, the U.S. is beefing up its checks on returning international travelers beyond the five airports initially announced, to encompass 20 entry points.

Passengers traveling to the U.S. from China will now be screened at the following airports: Anchorage, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York, Newark, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, San Juan, Seattle-Tacoma, and Washington/Dulles.

Washington/Dulles and Boston Logan are major hubs for travelers from Portland.

