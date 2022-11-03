Boil water advisory lifted for Howland residents

HOWLAND, Maine — A boil water advisory for Howland residents has been lifted and is no longer in effect as of Thursday, according to the town of Howland website.
Residents of the town who had access to tap water were advised to boil it for five minutes before drinking it.
The advisory was put into place on Monday following complications with hydrant flushing, including "low pressure" and "no water issues," according to the Town of Howland Municipal Facebook page.
The town also said on its Facebook page that routine annual hydrant flushing will occur from Oct. 31 through Nov. 11, noting that residents may experience discolored water at times.
