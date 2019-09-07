LANSING, Mich. - Following a difficult Fourth of July week and the ongoing challenge of finding new blood donors over the summer season, the American Red Cross says it has got less than a 3-day supply of most blood types.

About 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups during the holiday week versus a typical week. The lack of blood drives led to 17,000 fewer donations according to the Red Cross, which is causing the blood emergency.

For most blood types, the Red Cross is working with less than a 3-day supply, and even less than a 2-day supply for type O blood. The Red Cross says having a 5-day supply is preferred, in order to stay prepared for all situations.

“Medical emergencies and critical treatments don’t stop for holiday celebrations. Patients depend on lifesaving blood transfusions every day,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services.

Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 9-31:

Allegan County

Douglas

7/9/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Douglas Community Church, 6874 Wiley Road

Otsego

7/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m., American Legion, 410 E Orleans

7/30/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Culvers - Otsego, 1369 Allegan Street

Wayland

7/10/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., United Church of Wayland, 411 Superior Street

Dorr

7/12/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Peter's Lutheran Church, 4125 18th St

Allegan

7/24/2019: 12:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m., Griswold Auditorium, 401 Hubbard Street

Hopkins

7/29/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Hopkins High School, 333 S Clark St

Kent County

Grand Rapids

7/25/2019: 2 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., American Legion Post 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW

7/29/2019: 11 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., SpendMend, 2680 Horizon Dr SE

7/31/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Meijer Credit Union, 2410 Gaynor Ave. NW

Ottawa County

Spring Lake

7/11/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., First Baptist Church Of Spring Lake, 118 E. Exchange Street

7/14/2019: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 406 E. Savidge Street

Hudsonville

7/12/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church, 3617 Hillcrest Road

Grand Haven

7/15/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Hope Reformed Church, 14932 Mercury Drive

7/17/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave

Holland

7/17/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Faith Christian Reformed Church, 85 West 26th

7/18/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., USF Holland, 700 Waverly

7/18/2019: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue

7/19/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Central Park Reformed Church, 614 Myrtle Ave

7/26/2019: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Holland Hospital, 602 Michigan Avenue

Zeeland

7/19/2019: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., City on a Hill Ministries, 100 Pine Street

Allendale

7/22/2019: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Valley Church, 5980 lake Michigan Dr.

