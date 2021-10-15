Blind teacher inspiring new generation of students

K Bolduc lost most of her vision following the removal of a tumor between her eyes.

NAPLES, Maine — Every October, World Blindness Awareness Month focuses on raising awareness about the blind and visually impaired in our community.

A longtime science teacher from Raymond is inspiring a whole new generation by overcoming the challenges of losing her eyesight.

K Bolduc lost most of her vision after a pituitary tumor was surgically removed from between her eyes 14 years ago.

"When they did the surgery they damaged the optic nerve so that's when I woke up and said 'it's dark in here,'" Bolduc said.

Over time, her remaining eyesight has gotten progressively worse. Bolduc returned to the classroom six months after the surgery but faced new challenges.

"There were things I couldn't do. I couldn't put grades into the computer," she said.

She works with ed-tech Rosemary Snow, who helps take attendance and looks over schoolwork. Bolduc also uses an app to scan assignments and tests.

"You can hand it to be written, you can hand it to be typed, and all I do is have to put it on there," Bolduc quipped.

Students respond to questions from Bolduc by standing up clapping instead of raising their hands.

Junior Colby Chadwick helps out in the classroom and calls Bolduc an inspiration for himself and other students.

"If you have a disability or if there is something wrong, you can still do what you want to do," Chadwick said.

Bolduc also encourages her students to learn new skills and hobbies, something that gets her through the tough days.

"I think that's good advice for young people. These days I think we can take our senses for granted," sophomore John Kimball said.

Bolduc said by learning to teach without sight is a lesson, she hopes students will carry throughout their lifetimes.

"When they leave my class and look back and say 'wow, she did that. I could do that.'"