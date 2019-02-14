AUGUSTA, Maine — Dozens of state lawmakers have signed off on a new bill that would require public and private insurance providers to pay for legal abortion services.

The proposal sponsored by Rep. Joyce McCreight would require both public and private insurance carriers to cover abortion procedures. Currently a 42-year old federal law prohibits using Medicaid funds for abortion in all but a few narrow circumstances. Under her bill -- one hundred percent of coverage for abortion services would be provided by state tax dollars. The bill would also exempt religious employers.

'People with Medicaid who qualify for pregnancy care, because of the Hyde amendment in 1976 unless a state makes their own policy, patients do not have access to that part of pregnancy care,' said Rep. McCreight, (D) Harpswell.

'Saying all carriers in Maine would have to pay for abortions that would be forcing pro-life employers to pay for abortions,'

said Senator Stacey Guerin, (R) Glendale.

A public hearing on the bill is expected to be held in early March.

To view LD 820 click here