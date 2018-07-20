THOMASTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Experts are warning people to stay away from an invasive plant known as the wild parsnip after a Vermont woman was severely burned after being exposed to the sap.

The plant grows along rural roads and in meadows throughout the state. Wild parsnip is not native to Maine and has a deep vertical ridge on its stalk. The flowers come in clusters of tiny yellow flowers similar to Queen Anne's Lace.

Earlier this month a woman in Vermont fell into a wild parsnip plant. She suffered horrific burns after her legs were exposed to the sap and she spent time in the sun.

"It is soluble," said Maine State Horticulturist Gary Fish. "It goes into the skin and that's when you are going to have damage to the skin which turns into blisters when you have sun exposure."

People walking through vegetation should wear long sleeves and pants and stay away from plants that look like wild parsnips.

For more information on invasive plants in Maine go to maine.gov.

