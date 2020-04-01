WATERVILLE, Maine — New information is coming out about a new law mandating that insurance plans cover hearing aids.

The law took effect on New Year's Day. Maine is just the fifth state in the country to require insurers to cover the cost of hearing aids every three years for people with documented hearing loss.

Initially, there was some confusion about who will benefit from the mandate. Today state insurance officials clarified that only people with private insurance and state-employee health plans are eligible to receive the benefit. The mandate requires insurers to cover the cost of hearing aids up to $3,000 per ear every three years.

But companies that are self-insured AND Maine Care the state's version of Medicaid and Medicare plans are exempt. Experts worry patients, especially the elderly will fall through the crack without the benefit.

'The fact we are eliminating them as an option to get hearing aids through the insurance that's a tough pill to swallow,' said Felicia Curtis, a Hearing Instrument Specialist at Beltone Hearing Aid Centers.

Despite the exemptions, it's estimated about 6,000 Mainers will be eligible for hearing aids covered by their insurance.

Experts say 70 percent of people, 65 and older experience some type of hearing loss, but less than ten percent have hearing aids.

