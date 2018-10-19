BATH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A fundraiser is being held for the Mid Coast Hospital ALS Clinic this Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Bath Area Senior Citizens Activity Center.

There's a happy hour scheduled from 6-7 p.m. followed by dancing and entertainment from 7-10 p.m.

Event organizers say financial support for the clinic "helps cover the cost of services and provides support to the patients and team of care providers."

There is a $10 cover charge per person.

