PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After a month-long battle with a serious case of COVID-19, Bates College alum Jack Allard has left the hospital and is returning home.

25-year-old Allard was a stand-out lacrosse player at Bates College and had no pre-existing conditions. Yet, he developed a serious case of COVID-19 in mid-March and was put in a medically induced coma.

Emotionally video of Allard leaving the hospital was shared by US Lacrosse Magazine on Friday, April 17.

His rollercoaster treatment process began when his condition deteriorated at JFK Hospital in Edison, N.J. He was ultimately flown to the University of Pennsylvania hospital, where he was expected to be part of a clinical trial of Remdesivir.

His case was used as an example for many that while the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are most at risk for developing a serious case of COVID-19, young and healthy people can also be seriously affected.

RELATED: Bates alum in critical condition, battling COVID-19

RELATED: Second US study for COVID-19 vaccine uses skin-deep shots