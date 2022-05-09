Bangor City Council repeals flavored tobacco ban

The council approved the ban in October 2021.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor City Council voted unanimously on Monday to repeal its ban on flavored tobacco.

However, city officials said they didn't give businesses the proper 30-day warning about the new ordinance.

Monday's repeal allows the council to go back and fix the error.

The council was unsure why the notice never happened, but those in favor of the ban said they wanted to make sure it became a reality to protect minors.

"From working with students, we also know that all too well that Bangor's youth are not immune from using these products, particularly as flavored tobacco products impact our most marginalized populations," Tim Surrette of the Bangor School Committee said.

Bangor was the first community in Maine to approve a ban on flavored tobacco.

Portland and Brunswick have bans set to begin June 1.