Authorities investigate threat at Maine Medical Center

In a statement, the hospital said it canceled all patient visitation unless deemed medically necessary. Maine Med received a threat through its switchboard Sunday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Patient visitation at Maine Medical Center in Portland has been canceled for Sunday due to a threat, according to a hospital statement. Visitation will still be allowed if staff deem it to be "medically necessary".

According to the statement, the hospital received a threat Sunday and is working with local law enforcement to investigate.

Full statement from Maine Medical Center: