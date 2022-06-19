Authorities investigate threat at Maine Medical Center

PORTLAND, Maine — Patient visitation at Maine Medical Center in Portland has been canceled for Sunday due to a threat, according to a hospital statement. Visitation will still be allowed if staff deem it to be "medically necessary".
According to the statement, the hospital received a threat Sunday and is working with local law enforcement to investigate.
NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to the Portland Police Department and will update this story once more information is available.
Full statement from Maine Medical Center:
“Maine Medical Center received a threat through its switchboard on Sunday, June 19, 2022. This threat is being investigated by Portland authorities, in coordination with MMC’s safety and security teams. Out of an abundance of caution, patient visitation has been cancelled today unless deemed medically necessary by the MMC care team.”