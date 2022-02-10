ATV riders hit the trails Sunday to 'Ride For A Cure'

The third annual fundraiser raises money for multiple local cancer organizations.

HANCOCK, Maine — Despite the cold morning, folks gathered in Hancock for the third-annual "Ride For A Cure" fundraiser on Sunday to celebrate cancer survivors and support local charities.

Hosted by Acadia Area ATV'ers, this year's fundraiser raised money for the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, Christine B. Foundation, and Team Hailey Hugs.

62 vehicles were registered for the event, with more pulling in even after the group set off for the day.

“We are extremely feeling blessed, overwhelmed with emotion from the community for supporting us in the way that they have," Brandy Marchetti of Acadia Area ATV'ers said.

The 80-mile ride started down the Downeast Sunrise Trail, with a stop in Franklin for gas and food.

Although many showed up in their pink to support breast cancer awareness month, Marchetti said today's ride is in solidarity with all types of cancer.

Breakfast was served before the departure, as drivers made sure they were all set to hit the road.

Attendees were encouraged to deck out their rides; from stickers to ribbons to remembrances of those lost and why folks are here today.

Tabitha Steward, the mother of Hailey Steward, said her daughter loved ATV-ing before she passed away in 2017.

Steward represented Team Hailey Hugs Sunday, and said from hearing others’ stories to seeing their support, today has been heartwarming.