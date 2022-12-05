Ashley Judd reveals how her mother country music legend Naomi Judd ended her life, San Diego psychiatrist shares insight

"I'm tasked with disclosing the manner of how the way my mother chose to not continue to live. Once I say it, it cannot be unsaid," said Ashley Judd.

Example video title will go here for this video

"Sadly, there is a suicide every 12 minutes. More than 40,000 people die by suicide each year, yet only one in five get treatment," said San Diego psychiatrist Dr. Michael T. Lardon.

Now, the Judd family is a coping with a major loss.

"I'm tasked with disclosing the manner of how the way my mother chose to not continue to live. Once I say it, it cannot be unsaid," said Naomi Judd's daughter, actress Ashley Judd.

Thursday, she revealed how her mother, country music legend Naomi Judd ended her life at 76-years-old.

"We don’t want it to be apart of gossip. I will share with you she used a weapon. My mother used a firearm. So, that’s the piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing, but we understand we are in a position that if we don’t say it, someone else is going to," said Ashley Judd.

She died just one day before her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

"My momma. Loved you so much. I'm sorry she couldn’t hang on for one more day," cries Ashley at the award ceremony.

"I like that the daughters of Naomi Judd are emphasizing mental health and education and use this platform to show you can be rich, famous, a country star, or a famous athlete; everyone is susceptible to it in their life," said Dr. Lardon.

Naomi’s 2016 memoir "River of Time" detailed her struggle with depression.

Dr. Lardon says depression can bring on actual physical pain.

"It’s a pain. It really is a mental pain and most of the time people take their lives so they can get relief from that pain because they don’t know any other way to do it," said Dr. Lardon.

"Her brain hurt. It actually hurt," cries Ashley.

Naomi and her daughter Wynonna are a Grammy-winning duo sharing 14 number one hits. Her family hopes her music will live on forever and continue to inspire others.

"It's truly a strange dynamic being this broken and this blessed," said Wynonna.

To show your support of suicide prevention, there is a Out of the Darkness Walk hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention this Sunday May 15th at UCSD.