BREWER, Maine — The Maine Parkinson Society cut the ribbon to its new home in Brewer on Tuesday. The Society is a non-profit organization with a focus on promoting and supporting the quality of life for Parkinson patients and caregivers in Maine.

With the new location comes new leadership for the organization - Karen Marsters. She describes the Society’s new home as a place where people living with Parkinson can come together.

"I wanted to be an open house so that people can come in and volunteer see what we do, perhaps use it as a distribution center for our tulip sales. We hope to have a few sites going forward in the state of Maine, not just this one," says Karen Marsters, President of Maine Parkinson Society

The tulip sales are a fundraiser for programming and services at its new location. The tulip is its symbol of hope.