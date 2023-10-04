American Red Cross relying on youth to become loyal donors

With a looming blood shortage, the American Red Cross is relying more and more on students to become blood donors.

BANGOR, Maine — There is an ongoing blood and platelet shortage across the nation where the current supply is 25 percent less than the desired amounts to meet patient needs.

To address the shortage, the American Red Cross is putting more effort into securing younger donors.

Post-pandemic, the organization has seen a 40-percent drop in the number of drives hosted by businesses, and about two-thirds of appointments made for blood donations not being filled.

Consequently, the organization is working more with area colleges in their blood drive efforts to meet supply levels that are needed.

On Wednesday, the Red Cross held a blood drive at Husson University in Bangor and is vowing to facilitate more at area schools.

These types of events at colleges and on high school campuses are a priority for the organization, to increase blood donations and to create a new set of loyal donors.

Jackie Gershman-Mannocchi, the greater Bangor area account manager for the Red Cross, appealed to students to become blood donors.

"We have older donors that are sometimes on certain medications. They can't donate the same. With you guys being healthy and young, you... are our future and our change. So that's why we ask for our high school donors and college donors and young people to come out and continue donating," Gershman-Mannocchi said.

Organizers of these blood drives at area schools will help dwindle the 10,000 units of blood the Red Cross needs for one week to ensure current needs are being met.

There is an emergency need for blood and platelets, that’s because there’s about a five-day supply of blood products on hand to meet the current needs of patient care in hospitals.

The Red Cross is encouraging all who can donate to do so by setting up appointments or attending one of their blood drives to do so. Information pertaining to blood drives and donation opportunities can be found on their web page.