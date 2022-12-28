'The need for blood is constant' | Red Cross looks ahead to 2023 after challenging year

The nation's blood supply was dangerously low at the beginning of 2022, but the Red Cross is looking ahead to a new year.

BANGOR, Maine — As this year comes to a close, many people look back over what they've overcome. That's also true for organizations like the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross started 2022 with its first-ever national blood crisis, which marked the organization's worst shortage in more than 10 years.

Steve Thomas, executive director of the Southern Maine Chapter of the American Red Cross of Northern New England, is hoping for a brighter start to the new year in the days ahead.

Thomas said the blood supply has stabilized since early 2022 and there is not currently a blood shortage or blood emergency in Maine or across the nation, which is defined as fewer than a five-day supply of blood, but he wanted to remind people there is an ongoing need for blood donations.

"The need for blood is constant," Thomas said. "Blood is a perishable product. It can't be easily manufactured. We're just not there yet. We really do need volunteer donors to continue to roll up their sleeves and give."

Getting donations during this time of year is tough, he said, because many donors travel for the holidays, bad weather cancels blood drives, and many people get sick.

If you're feeling sick, you must wait to donate blood until you are no longer experiencing symptoms.

