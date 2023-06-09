Air quality alert issued for Maine due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

"A dense ground-level plume of smoke from fires in Canada moved into Maine last night," the Maine Department of Environmental Protection said Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert for the state Wednesday amid smoke from wildfires in Canada crossing over the border.

"A dense ground-level plume of smoke from fires in Canada moved into Maine last night," the Maine DEP said in a news release.

The agency said particle pollution concentrations are expected to reach a level of what they call "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups," or USG, by Wednesday.

"In the Northern region particle pollution levels are currently continuing in the USG range this morning and will likely remain at that level for at least the morning hours," the release stated. "For the day, the 24-hour average is expected to be in the USG range for the Northern region. For the remainder of the state, the 24-hour average is expected to be Moderate with only a few hours above Moderate."

When these elevated particle pollution levels are present, the agency said those suffering from respiratory disease, children, or healthy adults who exert themselves may experience reduced lung function and irritation. Examples of respiratory disease can include asthma, bronchitis, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the release said.

When experiencing reduced lung function and irritation, individuals may notice coughing, shortness of breath, throat irritation, and an uncomfortable sensation in their chest, the Maine DEP said Wednesday.

The agency listed the following steps you can take to protect your health when there is unhealthy air quality:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

If you're exposed to heavy smoke or have health concerns that may be worsened by smoke, consider wearing an N95 or KN95 mask. If you don't have one on hand, any well-fitting mask would likely help reduce some of the particles potentially inhaled into the lungs.

If you're indoors, close windows and circulate indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.

The Maine CDC Asthma Prevention and Control Program has asthma information available on their website here.

For more information on asthma control, visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's website here to find information about asthma triggers and lessons on asthma management.

Health information for smoke-impacted areas can be found here.

In addition to those in a sensitive group, sports coaches, elder care workers, nurses, and others who are responsible for the welfare of people impacted by poor air quality are urged to use one of the listed tools to follow the Air Quality Forecast: Click here for the Maine DEP Air Quality Forecast page. Click here to see the "Wildfires and Air Quality" online resource created by the Mills Administration, which includes guidance for various populations. To view the EPA's AirNow Fire & Smoke map with particle pollution levels, click here. For updates on the air quality alert issued in Maine on Wednesday, click here. The Maine DEP said there will be updates for air quality on Thursday. To reach the Maine DEP's toll-free air quality hotline, call 1-800-223-1196.



The Maine DEP added that individuals with a heart disease should also follow the above safety recommendations to keep their health protected.