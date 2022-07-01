x
Health

Air quality alert issued along coast from Kittery to Acadia National Park

Ground-level ozone concentrations are expected to reach unhealthy levels Friday, according to the Maine DEP.
Credit: Gabrielle Mannino/NCM
Visitors take in the view from atop Cadillac Mountain at Acadia National Park.

PORTLAND, Maine — Ozone concentrations at the ground level are expected to reach unhealthy levels Friday along the coast of Maine. 

Maine Department of Environmental Protection issued a news release Thursday noting that the ground-level ozone concentrations along the coast between Kittery and Acadia National Park are likely to rise because of a change in the wind pattern bringing ozone from the Gulf of Maine to the coastline. 

Elevated ozone levels can lead to breathing complications such as reduced lung function or irritation for "children, healthy adults who exert themselves, and individuals suffering from a respiratory disease such as asthma, bronchitis, or COPD," the release states. 

Symptoms may include coughing, throat irritation, chest discomfort, and shortness of breath. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people take action when ground-level ozone concentrations are high by spending less time outside, choosing less-strenuous outdoor activities, and planning outdoor activities when levels are lower. 

The Maine DEP issues an air quality forecast on weekdays at 3 p.m. 

To monitor daily forecasts, click here.

