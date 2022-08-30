A Kennebunk gift shop for all abilities is a family affair

Karleen Frost, who has three sons with autism, sells items for people with and without disabilities.

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Karleen Frost started making sensory tools, such as weighted blankets, as a way to help her three sons, who are on the autism spectrum.

Now, more than a decade later, Frost sells dozens of items for people of all abilities out of her retail shop, Karleen's Ideas. The business is also providing opportunities for her sons to carve out new careers one day.

Karleen's Ideas sells everything from bath items, clothing, and jewelry to beach items, toys, and crafts. And the store's namesake is busy in the back of the store, stitching up her latest creation, a weighted blanket.

Frost sells a number of items for children and adults with and without disabilities. From fidget toys and books to weighted blankets, lap pads, and shawls, which can assist people experiencing sensory overload or sensitivity. The weighted items can help people feel calm, grounded, less distracted, and help with other medical issues.

"I designed a shawl, and through the years, we have found that shawls help with migraines, tension headaches, fibromyalgia, and PTSD," Frost explained.

Sensory toys and tools for people of all abilities are a big hit with customers who hail from across the country.

"The sensory issues, getting them to learn how to cope and work with those, and be able to get out into the world and socialize," Kelly McGurn, a Massachusetts customer, said.

Frost said when her sons were young, an occupational therapist recommended weighted blankets and lap pads. But after she couldn't find what she needed online, she started making them for her kids.

She then began sewing custom orders and later started making jewelry to relieve stress, a skill she shares with her 16-year-old son Karl.

"It's relaxing and calming, de-stressed. I am focused on what I am doing, and I don't feel scattered," Karl explained.

Mother and son work side by side, making items for the shop.

Karl loves to draw designs and makes princess bracelets. They often fly off the shelves, prompting one young customer to ask for his autograph.

"It makes me feel overjoyed and happy, helping people," Karl added.

Karl also waits on customers, restocks shelves, and orders new products. Interacting with the public has made a big difference in his social skills, development, and self-confidence, both at school and at summer camp. Karl's younger brother Kyle also creates a different style of bracelets on sale.

The hope is within five years to expand the space to include artisans of all abilities. Those plans could include older son Donald helping manage the shop, which will feature a workspace where artisans, including Karl and Kyle, can make their wares.