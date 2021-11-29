Three things to know about the Omicron COVID variant

Bates College Professor of Biology Lori Banks said Omicron is likely more infectious because it connects to cells in a different way.

LEWISTON, Maine — The new Omicron COVID variant is emerging globally, with the potential to spread rapidly.

Here are three things everyone should know about this new variant.

1. Experts believe the Omicron variant is likely the most contagious strain of COVID seen thus far, even more so than Delta.

Professor of Biology at Bates College and biochemist by training, Lori Banks, said "This particular variant seems to have a combination of different mutations that we’ve seen in other strains. Interestingly, all of these are focused on the spike protein. That’s what I called the 'landing gear' of the virus, and that’s the part of the virus particle that actually touches our cells. So if there are changes there, it can make it stick to our cells more easily, and that increases infectivity, so it takes fewer of them to infect us."

2. It's still unclear how effective current vaccines will be at fighting this new variant.

"I think it’s a very real concern at this point," Banks said. "What we do know is that all of the vaccines that are available are focused on that spike protein-- so the landing gear of the virus-- and that’s where we're seeing the mutation. So if our immune systems were educated through vaccination, to see a different kind of 'landing gear', then it’s reasonable to be concerned."

"I think, definitively, the jury still out on that one, and the research is still being done, but it’s reasonable to be concerned," Banks said.

Like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Banks said the best defense against any form of the virus continues to be vaccination and masking.

"The best things that we can do right now is to take advantage of the resources that we have available. Wear your mask, and get a vaccine. That’s the best that we have right now," Banks said.

3. Abbott Laboratories is confident its COVID testing kits can detect the Omicron variant.

Abbott Laboratories shared on Sunday that it has conducted tests, and both its rapid and PCR tests can detect the new variant.

The company also said it is ramping up the production of its tests, so it can keep up with the increased need for testing around the globe.