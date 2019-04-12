FREEPORT, Maine — The Maine Center for disease control confirmed the two cases of pertussis to the Portland Press Herald.

Parents in the school system were notified on Monday that their children may have been exposed to the disease.

Pertussis - or whooping cough - is a highly contagious airborne disease, which is easily spread by coughing or sneezing.

The CDC says it can take up to three weeks after exposure for a person to become sick.

Anyone can get pertussis, including people who have had the vaccine.

If someone has been diagnosed with pertussis, they should be kept home until they have completed five days of antibiotic treatment.

