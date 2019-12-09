A Massachusetts resident has contracted West Nile virus, the Department of Public Health announced Wednesday, marking the first human case of the year.

The man, from Middlesex County, is in his 60s, according to health officials. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition wasn't revealed.

There were 49 cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts last year, but this year, the risk of human infection is considered generally low, officials said.

"We have not seen much West Nile virus activity this year,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a statement. "Still, today's news is a compelling reminder that we all need to continue to take steps to protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites."

Another mosquito-borne virus, eastern equine encephalitis, has infected seven people in the state this year, one of whom has died, according to health officials.

