Maine health centers getting $41M in federal funds

BANGOR, Maine — The federal government's recently passed American Rescue Plan will give $41 million to 18 Maine health centers.

$10 million of this will go to Penobscot Community Health Care’s COVID-19 response. Officials say it will help them with expanding access to healthcare for tens of thousands of Mainers.

According to a press release from Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree's office, these funds will support COVID-19 vaccination and service for vulnerable populations.

"Health centers will be able to use the funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units," the press release said.

Lori Dwyer, president and chief executive officer of Penobscot Community Health Care, said many Mainers are avoiding going to the doctors for wellness visits and other important appointments because of the pandemic. This is resulting in health centers not generating the revenue they would typically get from these visits.

“We all have suffered very significant losses like many in healthcare of the course of this pandemic and health centers really are the safety net providers across the country and in Maine in particular," Dwyer told NEWS CENTER Maine. "[This grant is] an incredible show of support and necessary show of support for the health center movement.”

The grant will be allocated to the following health centers: