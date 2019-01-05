CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the victims in the horrific UNC Charlotte school shooting is reportedly out of surgery and in stable condition.

NBC Charlotte has learned Drew Pescaro, part of the UNCC class of 2021, was in the classroom when the suspect, 22-year-old Trystan Terrell, opened fire late Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were killed and four others were injured that night. The identities of all of the victims have not yet been released.

Niner Times reports Pescaro was one of their sports writers saying in part:

"Our sports writer Drew Pescaro was one of those shot tonight. He is out of surgery and stable."



The Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity on the UNCC campus also confirmed Pescaro was a member of their chapter.

Hundreds of UNCC students are taking to Twitter to support Drew as he recovers from his injuries, many using the hashtag: DrewStrong.