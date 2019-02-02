PORTLAND, Maine — State Police believe speed played a role in a deadly crash that partially ejected a driver in Wayne. Troopers say 35 year old Michael Fitzherbert of Hartford was driving north on Route 133 around 1:30 Saturday morning when his 2001 Chevy Blazer went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and ended up on its roof.

Troopers say Fitzherbert wasn't wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from his vehicle in the crash. He died at the scene.

The crash knocked out power and CMP crews worked in subzero temperatures to get it restored as soon as possible. The road was closed for three hours for the investigation.