KENNEBUNK, Maine — Vandals have targeted memorial benches along a popular Maine beach.

Kennebunk Police say nine benches were destroyed sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Officers on patrol made the discovery.

While the damage has since been cleaned up and police have launched an investigation, some locals say they are still reeling.

"Really disgusting to see that people would do something like this, to memorial benches too," said Barbara MacDonald.

Barbara and Edwin MacDonald have lived in Kennebunk their entire married lives. They'll celebrate their 59th anniversary next month.

"It's nice these benches are here and people can sit and reflect and look over the water. It's peaceful, calming," she said.

Some of these benches are dedicated to their friends who have passed away. But nine of those benches were destroyed over the weekend.

"I don't get it. I just don't get it," she said. "Very hard to understand why someone would do something like that."

"Several benches tipped over. Some of the cement had been knocked right in half. They found port-a-potties that had been tipped over," said Lt. Eric O'Brien of the Kennebunk Police Department.

Police estimate thousands of dollars in damages.

"It's a criminal mischief charge but given the dollar amount it could rise to a felony level because the benches are expensive and there were so many damaged so it could be a severe penalty for it," Lt. O'Brien explained.

The benches cost roughly $900 each, and that's not counting the money loved ones paid in addition to add the memorial plaques.

Not long after discovering the damage, police took to social media, asking anyone with information to come forward.

"The outrage from the community generally sometimes leads us to some tips that come in," said Lt. O'Brien.

Outrage felt by the MacDonalds.

"There's a lot of people, a lot of people in town and it's their families and you know it's sad."

