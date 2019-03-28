GORHAM, Maine — Coming soon to a garden near you tools, made from recycled guns. It's part of a new gun give back program offered at several Maine police departments.

"We're not looking to take guns from people," said Dan Jones, chief of the Gorham Police Department. "This is just helping people who have a desire to get rid of their guns, get the guns out of the house for whatever their reasons are."

The Gorham Police Department is a spot to safely give back any unwanted firearms, anytime.

"That happens on a regular basis," said Chief Jones.

But soon, the department will be one of several to host a gun give back program similar to drug take-back day.

RELATED: Police departments across Maine collect hundreds of pounds of unused medications

"We'll have a couple of people on scene probably in Portland and Gorham doing the actual destruction and then we'll take the pieces and ship them out to Colorado," said Geoffrey Bickford, Executive Director of the Maine Gun Safety Coalition.

The Maine Gun Safety Coalition is working with police departments to repurpose those unwanted weapons.

"Thought it was a great chance to bring guns in that are unwanted from around the state and get something useful in return," Bickford said.

RAWtools, based in Colorado Springs, turns guns into garden tools. They'll eventually send the tools back to Maine.

"We'll source them to local Portland community gardens for their use in raising plants and vegetables," said Bickford.

An opportunity to voluntarily get rid of any unwanted firearms and give communities the tools they need, to seed.

"I've never heard of anything like this," said Chief Jones.

The gun give back day is planned for later this spring on Saturday, May 11th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following police departments are participating: