Gray Town Halls closes after pipe bursts, building flooded

GRAY, Maine — The Town Hall in Gray is closed until further notice after a pipe burst there.
Officials say this is the second significant water pipe burst in the Town Hall in a week.
Gray Fire rescue crews responded on Sunday evening and says it arrived to water coming out of the doors and roofline and pouring into the parking lot.
Crews shut off water to the building and remained on scene for a few hours removing water and debris from the building.
The Gray Fire Department posted on its Facebook page on Sunday evening saying:
"Crews responded tonight to the second significant water pipe burst at town hall in a week. Upon arrival, water was seen coming out of the entry doors and roofline pouring into the parking lot, and an active leak was discovered. An all-hands tone was given to bring in as much manpower as possible. Crews immediately shut off water to the building and began damage control/overhaul. Units remained on scene for a few hours removing water and debris from the building. Thank you to our mutual aid communities for responding tonight. Below is a link to how town hall services will be provided during repairs.
RELATED: Do you recognize this man? Police say he pried open lobby cash machines at the Gray Service Plaza