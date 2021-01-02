Gray Town Halls closes after pipe bursts, building flooded

"Crews responded tonight to the second significant water pipe burst at town hall in a week. Upon arrival, water was seen coming out of the entry doors and roofline pouring into the parking lot, and an active leak was discovered. An all-hands tone was given to bring in as much manpower as possible. Crews immediately shut off water to the building and began damage control/overhaul. Units remained on scene for a few hours removing water and debris from the building. Thank you to our mutual aid communities for responding tonight. Below is a link to how town hall services will be provided during repairs.