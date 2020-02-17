DENVER — Colorado Governor Jared Polis tweeted a photo of himself posing with a pit bull days after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed a bill that would repeal a ban of the breed in Denver.

Polis tweeted the photo Sunday night with the caption, "Freda, a friend’s new pit bull rescue pup, joined us at the governors mansion in Denver tonight (shhhh)." Hancock responded with a tweet of his own that said, "Wow!!" The governor tweeted back with a meme of Scooby Doo saying “Ruh Roh.”

On Monday, Feb. 10, Denver City Council voted to overturn the 30-year-old pit bull ban by a 7-4 vote. Friday, Mayor Hancock issued the veto. The veto became the first he'd ever issued since he took office in 2011.

The bill will now head back to the Denver City Council Tuesday. The council will need nine votes to override the mayor's veto.