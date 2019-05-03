AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is asking all United States and Maine state flags to be flown at half-staff statewide to honor Capt. Joel Barnes of the Berwick Fire Department who died on Friday, March 1, in an apartment fire.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, March 10, which is the day of Capt. Barnes's funeral services.

A public service will be held for Capt. Barnes on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Firefighters close to Barnes said he died trying to save another firefighter.

"He died a hero. He died protecting one of his own," said Mark Klose, chief of the Rochester New Hampshire Fire Department.

RELATED: 'He died protecting one of his own' | Maine remembers Capt. Joel Barnes

“Captain Barnes’ life and service to his community exemplified the very best of humanity: unfaltering courage, selflessness, and love for his fellow man,” said Governor Mills. “The collective heart of our state mourns the loss of a hero. Captain Barnes’ legacy will guide and inspire us for generations to come. As we gaze upon our flags at half-staff over these next several days, let us remember Captain Barnes, pay tribute to his legacy, and pray for his family, fellow first responders and his community.”

Remembering Captain Joel Barnes Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes. Photos courtesy of Erin Thomas. Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes. Photos courtesy of Erin Thomas. Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes. Photos courtesy of Erin Thomas. Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes. Photos courtesy of Erin Thomas. Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes. Photos courtesy of Erin Thomas. Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes. Photos courtesy of Erin Thomas. Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes. Photos courtesy of Erin Thomas. Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes. Photos courtesy of Erin Thomas.

RELATED: Memorial service for Capt. Joel Barnes open to public

Barnes was a beloved uncle, firefighter-paramedic and member of his community.

The 32-year-old was a graduate of Old Orchard Beach High School and served per diem on the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department.