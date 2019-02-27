AUBURN, Maine — Every winter people falling through the ice is a big concern in Maine.

A Berwick man died in February after his snowmobile fell through thin ice on the Salmon Falls River and he fell through again as he was reaching the shore.

RELATED: Man dies days after his snowmobile falls through thin ice on Salmon Falls River

Events like this is why Fire Departments across the state practice and train for ice rescues.

Biddeford was the recent site of such training on the Saco River in January.

Deputy Chief Kevin Duross says crews were practicing several techniques that will help them get to the person who fell through the ice and quickly get them to safety.

"We send a rescuer to be able to latch on (to the victim) and then pull that victim to shore with help from ropes that other rescuers are using on shore."

RELATED: On Thin Ice: Biddeford Fire Department conducting ice rescue training on Saco River

Watching the training is one thing, but knowing how you would react if you were the one falling through the ice is quite another story.

NEWS CENTER Maine's went through the ice as part of her series called, "Get Out Alive" more than a decade ago.

She worked with the Auburn and Raymond Fire Departments to perform a mock ice rescue to show Mainers how to get out alive.