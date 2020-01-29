ATLANTA — Click to watch the live stream here.

The Georgia State Patrol dismissed 30 troopers, all graduates of the 106th Trooper School, for cheating on an online exam for the speed detection operator component of the Trooper School curriculum, state Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Mark W. McDonough said.

11Alive is working to learn more information about what happened. Check back, soon.

