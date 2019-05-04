MAINE, USA — Five new Nebulus rafts have been donated to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to provide added assurance of surviving an unexpected fall through the ice during snowmobile season.

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife's Facebook page, back in January the department ran a story about one donation of the Nebulus device, which led to more donations.

Each raft costs about $500 each and would not have been available without the foresight of the company, Nebulus.