Cause I've got friends in low (and socially distant) places.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Garth Brooks announced he will livestream an acoustic concert on his Facebook page next week.

Brooks, along with several other music stars, are holding at-home-concerts since they know everyone is stuck at home practicing social distancing.

Brooks' Facebook live show is called Inside Studio G. The country music star will be taking viewer song requests on his Twitter page.

The 30-minute concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday.

Trisha Yearwood, a country singer herself and Brook's wife, also joined Brooks in announcing his new live show.

Garth Brooks is set to perform in Charlotte at Bank of America on Saturday, May 2.

