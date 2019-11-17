STANDISH, Maine — It's hunting season, and game wardens want to remind people to hunt safely.
Game warden John Macdonald said over the last ten years, there have been six hunting related self-inflicted gun shot injuries, and four deaths. Macdonald said most of them have been preventable.
He said people should follow these tips:
1. Handle every gun as if it is loaded.
2. Keep your finger off the trigger, unless you are immediately ready to shoot.
3. Always keep the muzzle in a safe direction.
Macdonald also said to update and refresh hunter orange clothing, and always tell someone where you plan on hunting, in case you need to be found.
