We're less than 100 days from Halloween and FX is giving us a sneak peek of all the frights that come along with it.

"Welcome to Camp Redwood, good luck leaving alive" is the theme of the newest season of American Horror Story which takes us back to the nostalgic days of camping during the summer of 1984.

Which is no surprise considering the success of other major throwback franchises such as Netflix's 'Stranger Things' set in 1985, and even HBO's Chernobyl, which offers viewers a grim glimpse into a mass tragedy that occurred in April of 1986.

The new season of AHS premieres Sept. 18 on FX.

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Watch the trailer for 'American Horror Story: 1984' | Season 9: Camp Redwood