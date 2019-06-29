FREEPORT, Maine — Stars and Stripes Brewing is a veteran owned and operated business out of Freeport. The owners were particularly moved by the death of the seven bikers in New Hampshire.

On Friday, the brewery organized a comprehensive event from which all proceeds were matched, dollar for dollar, by Casco Bay Ford.

Stars and Stripes donated a dollar of every pint of beer sold. The brewery also organized food trucks, live bands, and other vendors -- all who agreed to give a portion of their sales to the brewery's fundraiser.

The brewery hopes to make enough money from this event to significantly ease the financial burdens on the victims' families.

"Nothing we can do will bring them back. Thoughts and prayers are awesome, but they only go so far," said brewery representative Nathan Ledger. "Action is what needs to happen and so if we can somehow minimize that financial burden on the families, that's what we really care about."

All total proceeds will be submitted as a lump sum donation from Stars and Stripes on the Go Fund Me started by the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

The brewery announced Saturday that it raised more than $8,000 for the victims and their families.