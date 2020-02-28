Mcdonald's has declared its very first National Egg McMuffin Day.

National Egg McMuffin Day will be March 2, and they will be celebrating it by giving out free Egg McMuffins at participating Mcdonald's nationwide.

The Egg McMuffin was first introduced in 1971 being the first-ever quick service restaurant breakfast sandwich. It was created by Herb Peterson, an owner, and operator in Santa Barbara, California.

Mcdonald's says their Egg McMuffin is an excellent source of protein. It is made with a freshly cracked Grade A egg on a toasted English Muffin, topped with real butter, lean Canadian bacon and melted American cheese.

Now, almost 50 years later, it will have its own National Day.

“While we’re giving the Egg McMuffin its moment, we’re really honoring our breakfast fans who have woken up with McDonald’s breakfast for nearly 50 years. And we just thought, ‘hey, why not declare March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day?’,” said David Tovar, Vice President of U.S. Communications. “We’re always looking for new ways to show our fans love and remind them, no matter where they might be, a great-tasting and convenient breakfast is just around the corner for them at McDonald’s.”

This offer is redeemable by downloading the Mcdonald's App and can be redeemed anywhere from 6 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.