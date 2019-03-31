AUGUSTA, Maine — A Wiscasset woman’s bench trial is scheduled to begin April 1, after she waived her right to a jury trial in August 2018. Shawna Gatto was arrested and charged with the murder of four-year-old Kendall Chick, who died at their Crickets Lane home. Chick was the granddaughter of Gatto's fiancé, Stephen Hood.

Emergency responders found the four-year-old pale and cold to the touch in December 2017 and the Medical Examiner ruled the girl died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen. Investigators found blood stains throughout the home, including in the girl's bed, in a bathtub where she had been, and on a dent in the wall consistent with the size of the child's head, according to the police affidavit.

4-year-old Kendall Chick died in December 2017

Investigators told NEWS CENTER Maine the autopsy results showed signs of previous instances of child abuse. The older injuries discovered include multiple contusions and lacerations.

Kendall Chick,4, died inside 19 Crickets Ln in Wiscasset leading to a murder investigation

Kendall Chick's death was one of two murders in Maine last winter that were blamed on child abuse which prompted an investigation by the legislature and calls to overhaul the state's child protection system.

