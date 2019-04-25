AUGUSTA, Maine — Four Hancock County men were arraigned Wednesday in Hancock County District Court on multiple charges, including vandalism to lobster gear.

Lobster fishermen Walter Foster, 56, of Castine and Nicholas Wood, 22, of Penobscot were issued summonses after the Marine Patrol received a complaint from William Nichols of Stockton Springs that someone was cutting his traps.

Also charged as a result of the investigation were Wood's crew members, Samuel K. Stearns of Penobscot and Nicholas Jennings of Castine.

An investigation revealed that the four men had cut Nichols' traps on numerous occasions between August and October of 2018.

Each was charged with molesting lobster gear, a Class D Crime that could result in a $2,000 fine and up to a year in prison. The violation also requires the court to order the person to pay the owner of the traps an amount equal to twice the value of the traps lost.

According to the investigation, Nichols lost more than 71 traps valued at $3,692 for a total restitution value of $7,384.

Wood was also charged with operating a motorboat with imprudent speed and distance, criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy, violation of a condition of release, littering, and lobster fishing without a proper license class.

Foster was also charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief, and littering.

Stearns and Jennings were charged with criminal mischief and littering, as well.

"These are major violations, and I’m proud of Officer Ames for conducting a thorough investigation, which took place over months," said Marine Patrol Colonel Jay Carroll.

Both Wood and Foster have received notice that their licenses have been administratively suspended for three years. While Wood's suspension took effect on March 29, Foster's suspension is currently stayed until the completion of a hearing.