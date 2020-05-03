GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Greensboro woman was sentenced in federal court in Winston-Salem for wire fraud and money laundering on February 26, 2020, after befriending and defrauding an elderly veteran.

The United States Department of Justice, and attorneys with the Middle District of North Carolina report Rozalia Ann Kramer, 51, was sentenced to 24 months in prison by United States District Judge Loretta C. Biggs. She was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay restitution in the amount of $90,000. In addition, a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $102,000 was also imposed.

Kramer pleaded guilty on October 8, 2019.

Court documents show Kramer met an elderly World War II veteran while in line at the K&W cafeteria at the Friendly Center in Greensboro. After speaking with the man, she dined with him. That lead to more social outings, where Kramer would regularly meet with and eat with the elderly widower.

The elderly man owned a house on Forest Hill Drive in Greensboro since the 1950s where he raised his family free of any liens or mortgages. According to this case, the man began to reach the bottom of his retirement savings in 2015. He approached at least one bank and attempted to arrange a reverse mortgage.

Documents show he later approached his friend, Kramer, who told him that she was a wealthy real estate investor who told the elderly man she could give him a reverse mortgage. She also said she would provide him with a life estate that would allow him to stay at the home on Forest Hill Drive for the rest of his life.

Woman fights back after grandparents scam targets her father

The veteran then gave Kramer the deed to the property. However, the court documents say that Kramer included the property as part of a group of properties to induce a loan leading to a fraudulent scheme where the victim was ultimately evicted from his home, and his property foreclosed on.

Court documents show Kramer moved out to Colorado and then to Wyoming in an attempt to avoid victims of her frauds seeking repayment. She was later arrested and charged.

The elderly victim died in 2019. The Department of Justice says, at Kramer's sentencing, the victim's daughter testified that the eviction had a devastating impact on her father.

Attorney General William Barr announced the launch of a National Elder Fraud Hotline, which will provide services to seniors who may be the victims of financial fraud.

According to the Department of Justice, the Hotline will be staffed by experienced case managers who can provide personalized support to callers, and will assist with reporting suspected fraud to relevant agencies.

The Hotline's toll free number is 833-FRAUD-11, or 833-372-8311.

