ROCKLAND, Maine — "She wished to have Meghan's yellow hair, but she idolized her big sister."

Swiping through photos, Marie Paschke steps back in time.

"Here she is," she said. "They had multiple photos like this at the funeral."

For Paschke, these are sweet memories that she'll cherish forever.

"I want to remember Alaina eating gelato in New York, during her last summer."

Her young cousin, Alaina Petty, was killed in the Parkland, Florida shooting, one year ago.

"I will remember her not as a child in a casket who died in a mass shooting, I remember her as one of the helpers," she said. "I will not let the dark soul who took my cousin also take that away. This is Valentine's Day."

She has been trying to figure out how, one year later, the pain persists.

Family photos of Alaina Petty Marie Paschke shares her favorite pictures of her cousin, Alaina, who was killed in the Parkland, FL shooting.

"It's not like we saw each other every day. It's not like we spoke all the time," said Paschke. "But I work in the mental health field. And I work with people who have been victims and I work with people who have survived violence, and I work with people who have done violence onto other people."

She wonders what she could have done to stop the shooter.

"And that haunts me a lot."

Working as a psychiatric nurse practitioner, Paschke sees the need to address mental health, and a lack of resources to do so. She says that needs to change.

"There she is with Patrick holding her," she said as she pulled up another photo on her phone.

For now she holds the memories close and chooses to focus on Alaina's purpose to serve others.

"As her father Ryan said at her funeral, Alaina just wanted to be your friend. So go be someone's friend."