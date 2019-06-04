BANGOR, Maine — Studens packed Gracie Theater at Husson University Friday night for 2019 Culture Night.

The night is dedicated to the university's diverse student population, representing a variety of countries and international traditions.

"It is widely considered one of the most popular student events held on our campus," wrote Eric Gordon, a spokesperson for Husson.

Last year, more than 300 Husson University students attended the night including a talent showcase, a fashion show, food, music, and dance performances from cultures around the world. Many of the students wear traditional apparel from their native lands during the event.

Husson's African Student Association hosted the event. It is a multicultural student group at Husson University that promotes cultural and social awareness. "The organization seeks to facilitate better communication between African students and other members of the university community, while encouraging activities that build bridges of understanding," Gordon wrote.

The event is free and open to the public.

"Events like these are an important part of today’s college experience. Students who develop cultural understanding and sensitivity have a better chance of achieving success in today’s multinational global economy," Gordon wrote.