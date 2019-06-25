WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Albert Passavanti put it bluntly: Those baby gates only work when you close them.

This past Sunday was a typical summertime day in Florida. Hot and humid, with the family hanging out at the pool, Passavanti wrote on Facebook. One adult was in the water, and two others were outside.

Rocco, a little 1-year-old guy, saw the ball go into the pool and "he went for it," his dad said.

The family's surveillance camera caught Rocco walk past the open gate and along the side of the pool to fetch the ball. Normally, the gate is always closed but with adults around, Passavanti said it was left open.

Rocco is seen reaching toward the ball and -- "watch, watch," someone is heard yelling -- in an instant, he falls into the pool and beneath the water.

Passavanti suddenly becomes Super Dad, leaping from his chair and diving over the gate and into the pool.

The key lesson: Don't take your eyes off your kids at the pool.

"Rocco is getting faster & more daring so us parents are stepping up our preventative measures including swim lessons but cant stress enough, nothing is as effective as watching your kids very closely," Passavanti wrote.

