Emmy Rose owner says its not at fault for sinking

The Portland-based Emmy Rose sank off Cape Cod last fall, with all four men aboard lost at sea.

The owner of a Maine boat carrying four fishermen that sank off Cape Cod last fall has asked a court to declare it is not at fault.

The owner of the 82-foot Emmy Rose wants a Maine federal court judge to declare that it is not liable for damages in the sinking.

The owner, Boat Aaron and Melissa Inc., said there was no problem with the boat when it headed out to sea, calling it “seaworthy, tight, staunch, strong, and fit.”

RIGHT NOW: Family members of the four Maine fishermen lost at sea after their boat sank off the coast of Massachusetts this week have placed candles at a memorial in Portland. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/qLfXXAT3KX — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) November 25, 2020

The boat sank off Provincetown in November when it was en route to Gloucester, Massachusetts.