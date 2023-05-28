First responders remind Mainers of safety tips for the long weekend, summer season

While Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of the summer for some, first responders are busier than ever.

BANGOR, Maine — Many folks mark the long Memorial Day Weekend as the unofficial start of summer, While many are gearing up for the good weather ahead, officials are taking the time to remind the public of some safety tips.

While barbecues are often on the menu when the weather gets warmer, Old Town Fire Rescue officials remind others to ensure their grill is clean of any grease from last year.

When that accumulated grease heats up and evaporates, it can ignite causing a fire, stressed Lieutenant Nic Davis.

"You know, you want a good amount of space so if that does go up, which usually happens, you want to be able to control it," Davis said. "You want to open it up and let the propane go free before lighting it for the first time."

Also, in case of said flare-up, keeping your grill six feet away from either your house or any flammables is always a good idea.

As for boating safety, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recommends that you tell others where you're going and when you'll be back if you plan on heading out on the water.

If your boat has an engine cutoff switch, wearing it at all times is also a good idea.

"Always wear a life jacket, especially since [the water is] so cold. If you fall out, you could be the best swimmer in the world but that cold water just tenses you up," Davis said.