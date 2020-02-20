CAYCE, S.C. — First grade students at Springdale Elementary school received a gift to remember their classmate, Faye Swetlik.

An anonymous donor gave first grade students at her school a shirt with "Faye"th, Hope, Love" in purple and pink, her favorite colors. The donor hoped the students would wear them to Friday night's memorial service.

The way 'Faye' is written is how the little girl wrote it.

Faye Swetlik's memorial will be held on Friday at 7 PM at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce. Caughman Harman Funeral Home has said that all expenses for her funeral have been covered.

Faye, 6, disappeared from her front yard in Cayce while she was playing after school.

Her body was discovered in a wooded area in her neighborhood and a neighbor has been accused in her death.