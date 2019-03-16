OXFORD, Maine — For the second time in as many weeks, Maine's firefighting community is saying goodbye to one of their own.

It was less than one week ago when firefighters from all over the state came out to the funeral services of Capt. Joel Barnes. It was during those services when Oxford Fire Chief, Gary Sacco, fell ill. The 63-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 16, for Chief Sacco at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in South Paris.

Before becoming the chief of the Oxford Fire Department, Sacco once served as chief for the New Gloucester Fire Department and also represented the Poland Fire Department.

His colleagues say he'll be remembered for his dedication to his community.

According to his obituary, he was very passionate about firefighting and helping people. Firefighting was a "true calling for him."

Sacco was a member of the Italian Heritage Center in Portland, the Maine Fire Chiefs Association, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Coastal Mutual Aid, and he worked as an instructor for the Maine Fire Service Institute.