BERWICK, Maine — Fire Officials in southern Maine remembered their coworker and friend, Captain Joel Barnes who died in a Berwick apartment fire on Friday, March 1.

They held a moment of silence at 10:57 a.m. the time of the first call to the fire that ultimately claimed Barnes' life.

RELATED: 'He died protecting one of his own' | Maine remembers Capt. Joel Barnes

The tones echoed through the garage bays of the station as some firefighters wept with bowed heads.

Signs on every overhead door behind them read "Everyone goes home."

Berwick Capt. Travis Doiron worked closely with Captain Barnes and said he was a "true hero."

"He was one-laid back and easy-going guy," Doiron said.

Doiron said Barnes always went above and beyond for others and put his community first even volunteering at the library with kids during storytime.

Barnes was an active member of the Department's fire prevention team and was often out in the community teaching kids about firefighting.

Doiron remembered Barnes' dedication and "attention detail."

"Probably one of the biggest details he always paid attention to was making sure there were no water spots on our trucks after we rinsed them off," he said.

Berwick Chief Dennis Plante got emotional as he remembered the 32-year-old Captain. Plante said Barnes was someone who was willing to help anyone.

"He was just an overall good person and I'm truly going to miss Joel," Plante said.

Both Plante and Doiron said the outpouring of support from the local community and firefighter community has been incredible. Some departments from as far away as Massachusetts have come in for support.

A public memorial service is set to be held this Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. Click here for more details.